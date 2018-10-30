Okorocha’s Planned Protest Against Apc, Presidency Fails

It was outrage in Owerri the capital city of Imo State as teachers and other civil servants were, against their will, coerced into embarking on an unwarranted protest against the National Leadership of All Progressives Congress and the Presidency over perceived failure of the party in considering Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law , Mr. Uche Nwosu as the standard bearer of APC.

In what may be described as high level of desperation, Governor Okorocha, realizing his son-in-law is totally excluded in the political permutation of APC in the State, had through the Chief of Staff, Hon. Ken Ejiogu sent invites to teachers for “Education Advocacy Programme” only to arm the unsuspecting workers with placards to go on protest against Comrd. Oshiomole led National Working Committee and the Presidency.

This is coming on the dawn of barrage of attacks on the National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and President Buhari by Governor Okorocha, threatening to work against the party during 2019 general elections if his house boy and son-in-law turned Chief of Staff is not handed down APC governorship ticket.

It will be recalled that an aide to Governor Okorocha on electoral matters had boasted how Okorocha will ensure that APC and President fail in the State and other South East States should they fail to give his son--in-law APC guber ticket.

Meanwhile, Governor Okorocha had also threatened to work against the party if his will is not done by Comrade Oshiomole led National Working Committee of the party.

The workers as at the time of filing this report are confounded in confusion as they have been threatened with outright sack should they resist to do Governor Okorocha's bidding of going on protest. Meanwhile, sponsored media hounds have been positioned to cover the event with a view to deceiving the leadership of the party with the facts on ground.

In contrast with Governor Okorocha's claim that there was no primary election on October 1, 2018 in the State, one of his boys from Nassarawa State who joined Hon. Chike Okafor on a live programme on AIT confirmed that Gulak led Primary Election Committee actually conducted a primary election at the 305 INEC wards of the State.

As at the press time, Governor Okorocha is in Abuja with his son-in-law where he is purported to be moving from one office to still believing a last minute effort to push in his son-in-law, a wish that has been described as a pipe dream with the facts on ground.

Meanwhile, the ward Counselors who were illegally elected into office are also being mobilised to join the protest fray, which is meeting strong resistance over claims of deceit and refusal of Okorocha led Rescue Mission to pay them their statutory allowance of monthly remuneration of over N300,000 to paltry N75, 000, a far cry to what they were fleeced before their selection.

Meanwhile, some workers have lamented over threats coming from Government House, dragging them into partisan politics especially the act of arm twisting them into going against the standard rule.

According to one of them who simply wish to be identified as Samuel, he described the action of those he described as government house people as unfortunate. “We were tricked into coming for a programme but were disappointed to be asked to join in protest for Ugwumba Nwosu to secure APC ticket. What is our business with that”; he enthused.

A teacher who also spoke on the condition of anonymity regretted honouring the invite, describing it as a sham. “How can a government call people out for a programme but only to come out to be asked to do campaign for a governorship aspirant. Well, I am happy that most of our people tactically refused to join them.”