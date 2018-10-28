General News | 28 October 2018 20:25 CET
Video + Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers and Shiites Clash In Zuba - Abuja (Viewers Discretion Recommended)
Members of the Shiites group on Sunday clashed with soldiers in Abuja. Nigerian Army also confirmed the clash, saying three persons were killed while some soldiers were wounded.
Trending video: Soldiers clash with Shiites members in Abuja. Five now confirmed dead pic.twitter.com/lCyeAdbSoz — The Bell Times (@belltimesng) October 28, 2018
Is this a clash? Video shows soldiers attacking peaceful shiites. Where is the clash? #BuhariTellsLies #BuhariHasFailed #BuhariMustGo @MBuhari @AsoRock #DauraByRoad pic.twitter.com/8qrcf9kcde — #OfficeOfTheCitizen (@Jani4Tijani) October 28, 2018
Ongoing clash between Shiites and Nigerian soldiers #WarZone pic.twitter.com/Tf7rgmJtHv — Bob Alash (@Bob_Alash) October 28, 2018
At the end of the encounter, Shiites posted those killed on twitter.