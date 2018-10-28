Video + Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers and Shiites Clash In Zuba - Abuja (Viewers Discretion Recommended)

Members of the Shiites group on Sunday clashed with soldiers in Abuja. Nigerian Army also confirmed the clash, saying three persons were killed while some soldiers were wounded.

Trending video: Soldiers clash with Shiites members in Abuja. Five now confirmed dead pic.twitter.com/lCyeAdbSoz — The Bell Times (@belltimesng) October 28, 2018



Is this a clash? Video shows soldiers attacking peaceful shiites. Where is the clash? #BuhariTellsLies #BuhariHasFailed #BuhariMustGo @MBuhari @AsoRock #DauraByRoad pic.twitter.com/8qrcf9kcde — #OfficeOfTheCitizen (@Jani4Tijani) October 28, 2018



Ongoing clash between Shiites and Nigerian soldiers #WarZone pic.twitter.com/Tf7rgmJtHv — Bob Alash (@Bob_Alash) October 28, 2018

At the end of the encounter, Shiites posted those killed on twitter.