Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari Honours Police Super Cop, DCP Abba Kyaria

Nigeria’s most celebrated crime detective and outstanding crime buster, Deputy Commissioner of Piloce, Abba Kyaria was yesterday, 27th October, 2018 honoured by the wife of the President, Dr Mrs Aisha Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja. The award was in appreciation and Recognition of his Gallantry and Diligent role in in Curbing Crime in Nigeria.

DCP Abba Kyaria and his team in the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team were Specifically appreciated for the Arrest of Nigeria’s Most Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Evans, Arrest of the Most Deadly kidnapper in the Natiön’s History Vampire, Arresting Hundreds Of Kidnppers Terrorizing Abuja-kaduna-Kano Express and numerous others.

They were also praised for the arrest of the Boko Haram Terrorists members that Kidnapped the Chibok School Girls and Coordinators and Kingpins of the Terrorist Group responsible for Multiple Suicide Bombings in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States among many other achievements.

DCP Abba Kyaria is undeterred in his exploits against the crime world in Nigeria. It will be recalled that the distinguished but humble and soft spoken super cop have received numerous awards across the world in recorgnition of his dedication to his professional calling. He was recently honoured in a grand ceremony in the United States of America.