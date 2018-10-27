Franchise is the future of business in Nigeria -"It eradicates poverty " --Tajudeen Kawal, an entrepreneur 

The Chief Executive Officer of Aflat Global Investment, a subsidiary of Business Executive International, Mr Tajudeen Lawal has emphasised that franchise business is the future of entrepreneursship in Nigeria.

He unveiled this at a business forum and awards of excellence in honour of subdealers where he was conferred with an award as the best subdealer of the year and also won a new Toyota Camry in recognition of his positive contributions to the growth of the franchise business in Ogun State.

In an interview after the car key was handed over to him by Mrs Anike Ojuolape Kazeem,Lawal observed that the franchise business is geared toward eradicating poverty which can be attested to with the testimonies that abound from various investors. "You only need to sleep in your house while your invested money works for you", he noted in jubilation.

Explaining the modus of the business, Lawal observed that the gestation period of the investment is now thirty working days, while the franchise now has new products which include premium, Gold and Silver packages among others.

In a related development, It was testimonies galore at the Bishop's Court, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, venue of the grand event marking the second year anniversary of Business Executive International, a franchise business being championed by Mrs. Anike Ojuolape Kazeem.

The event was attended by hundreds of investors of the franchise in uniform attires who shared glowing testimonies about their success stories ever since they joined the franchise.

The Chief Executive Officer of Business Executive international, Mrs Anike Ojuolape Kazeem in her testimony said she had dreamed of dining with the king, a dream which appears impossible until she started this franchise business.

She dedicate her success on the project to her husband who according to her stood as her pillar of support.

One of the special guests at the occasion and a sub dealer , Alhaji Wahab Kamorudeen in a remark said the franchise guarantee peace of mind ,adding that the major advantages of the franchise is its multiplier effect calling on people not to be sceptical but ,try to invest in the franchise.

Highpoint of the occasion include the presentation of certificates to new sub- dealers as well as the presentation of awards to some of the sub dealers who have performed excellently.

The event also witnessed the presentation of Award of Excellence in community Development Initiative to Mrs Anike Ojuolape Kazeem by Chairman Community Development Association of her Community , Zone B , Irekalesibi CDA , Ile -Ise Awo Abeokuta,Ogun State, Nigeria.

Mr Tajudeen Lawal posing with his award as the best sub dealer of the year

Mr Tajudeen Lawal,with his wife, riding the new Toyota after the award

Mr Tajudeen Lawal anticipating his award at the venue

Some of the franchise investors donned in their uniforms