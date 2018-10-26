shallow Grave Of Major General Idris Alkali (Retd) Found By The Army

The Nigerian Army on Friday claimed that it had uncovered a shallow grave where suspected hoodlums had initially buried the corpse of its former Chief of Administration, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Idris Alkali (retd).

The shallow grave, the Army said, was in ‘No Man’s Land,’ and had been identified by four different suspects at different times of arrest.

The General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division in Rukuba Barracks, Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, at a press conference, claimed that the suspects took troops on the search-and-rescue operation to the spot where the corpse of the missing officer was allegedly exhumed and reburied in a yet-to-be-identified place.

According to him, perpetrators of the act shared the belongings of the missing officer after he was abducted.

Alkali, who was said to have disappeared in questionable circumstances, was said to have retired a few weeks before he was declared missing on Monday, September 3, 2018, a day after gunmen swooped on Dura-Du District and killed about 13 persons.