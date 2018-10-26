Nigeria is far better than Libya - Returnee

A 29-year-old Nigerian returnee from Libya has described her irregular migration journey to the North African country as stressful, tiring and unproductive.

Aminat Sunday, who is one of the 149 stranded Nigerians who recently returned from Libya told newsmen in Lagos that she worked as a maid during her stay in Libya.

She said she was lured to the country due to family burdens and persuasion from her trafficker, NAN reports.

Sunday who hailsfrom Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun state, said she regretted embarking on the journey as she had a very difficult experience in Libya.

According to her, she paid her trafficker with her full year wages after arriving in Libya.

“I was working as a housemaid cleaning tiles but the work made me to come back home because it is very stressful, tiring and have serious health problems on my body.

“To be sincere, Nigeria is far better than Libya, I have learned my lessons in wrong way but thank God I am still alive,” Sunday said.

She therefore advised other youths to learn from her experience and shun the urge of irregular migration in search of greener pastures.

Receiving Sunday alongside the other returnees, Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesperson for NEMA, South West Zone, said the majority of the returnees came back from Tripoli, the capital city of the volatile North African country.

Farinloye said they comprised of 81 adult males, 56 adult females, two male children, eight male infants, one female child and two female infants.

The International Organisation for Migration said it has helped over 10,000 Nigerian migrants return from Libya over the past twelve months.

According to the Migrant Project, hundreds of Nigerians are stuck and experiencing inhuman conditions in Libya and other African countries in an attempt to travel to Europe through irregular routes.