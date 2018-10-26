Tension Rises In Kaduna As Abducted Traditional Ruler Is Killed

A Kaduna chief, the Paramount ruler of Adara, Agom Maiwada Galadima who had been in the den of his abductors since last Friday, has been killed.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed this in a statement on Friday and immediately reimposed a 24-hour curfew in some parts of the state.

According to Samuel Aruwan, senior special assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Galadima was killed early today.

He said the curfew will be observed in Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia, from 11am today.

Four persons including a policeman were killed along Kaduna/Kachia road by the alleged abductors on Friday Oct. 19 before taking away the monarch, his wife and driver.

Both the driver and the wife were freed by the kidnappers, leaving only the chief in their custody.

“The Kaduna state government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.

“This is a struggle between good, decent, law abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe”, Aruwan said.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media & Publicity)

26th October 2018