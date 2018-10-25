Department for International Development (DFID) organizes reflection session for CSOs, media on development work

The UK's Department for International Development (DFID) through its programme, Partnership to Engage Reform and Learn (PERL) has organised a reflection session for its Civil Society Organizations and Media partners on learning adaptation to enhance improvement in their development works.

The 2-day reflection session which took place in Abuja was attended by civil society activists and journalists drawn from different states across the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing the participants, the PERL Federal Team Leader, Mr Rommy Mom charged the partners to take full advantage of the reflection session to review their past activities, look at challenges, lessons and adapt to good practices that would bring positive greater results going forward.

He also urged the participants to ensure that they cascade the learning to their partners and constituents in their various states in order to aid more robust development works for the benefits of the citizens and the nation.

Rommy said "I think it is critical for the participants in this reflection session to use this period to review their activities by looking back to their previous development works, the challenges over the past years, the results so far, the lessons and then try to adapt the very good practices, particularly from their experiences.

The DFID/PERL Partnership Facilitator, Dr James Zasha while speaking during the reflection session tasked the participants on deliberate actions on learning and adaptation. He commended the partners for their dedication to development works and desire for a better society and great Nigeria.

Also speaking at the reflection session, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), Dr Otive Igbuzor said the session would enable the CSOs and the media partners to reassess and reevaluate their activities and restrategize for better performance subsequently.

While observing that citizens' inclusion and participation in government activities remained very crucial to attaining sustainable development in Nigeria, Igbuzor charged CSOs and the media to intensify efforts in championing the course of the citizens.

Igbuzor used the avenue to appeal to state governors whose states have not signed in to Open Government Partnership (OGP) to do so without delay and reap the benefits of the concept.

Igbuzor said OGP is an international mechanism put in place to promote good governance, tackle corruption through openness and ensure citizens' inclusion and participation in the running of government activities.

He said OGP is the best avenue to achieve good governance in Nigeria and commended states that have joined. He also lauded the states that have indicated their willingness to join OGP.

The Executive Director of Life and Peace Development Organization, Mr Franklin Oloniju commended DFID/PERL for organising the reflection session to strengthen the working capacity of the CSOs and media partners.

Oloniju assured that the partners would remain committed to striving for the attainments of good governance in the country.