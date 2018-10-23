Presidency Calm Nerves On Nnamdi Kanu's Outburst Of Returning “with hell’’.

The Presidency on Tuesday said there was no cause for worry over recent outburst by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, saying President Muhammadu Buhari was ready to defend the nation against any threat.

Kanu, who escaped the country some months ago reappeared in Israel where a video footage showed him to have gone to pray at the “Wailing Wall.” Kanu, thereafter, made a live broadcast through the Radio Biafra, on Sunday where he said that the agitation for the freedom of Biafra would continue. In the broadcast, Kanu also called on the IPOB supporters not to take part in elections in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development in a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu restated that Nigeria, under Buhari was strong enough to defend its territory against any threat, assuring all Nigerians that there was no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB on returning to the country “with hell’’.

“Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and other countries,” he said.

Garba said the Buhari administration was in constant touch with other friendly nations and had the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria had for the sovereignty of their nations, adding that “Nigerians have nothing to fear from this.”