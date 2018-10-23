Femi Kuti To VP Osinbajo: You are my friend but I remain politically neutral

Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti has professed his friendship for Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the 2018 edition of Felabration which held Sunday night at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos.

Femi, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti said he will however remain politically neutral going into the 2019 general election despite his long-standing friendship with Osinbajo.

femi kuti and VP Osinbajo

He explained that his decision to be neutral is a political ideology inherited from his father, who was known to be politically neutral.

Prof Osinbajo graced the grand finale of Felabration showing support for Nigeria’s growing entertainment sector.

Felabration which is held every year on the week of Fela’s birthday began from October 15 and ended on 21.

In his short speech at the celebration, Vice President Osinbajo reiterated that Nigeria is on its way to achieving it goals and that the people will enjoy from the inclusive government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo, a senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God prayed for the rousing audience and for Nigeria at the event.

He said, “Our country will be greater no matter what happens, this country will be great and greater and all of us who are here will be great and greater in this nation,” he prayed, to which the crowd replied with a thunderous ‘Amen’.

Just before he left the microphone, he muttered, “Let everybody, say Yeah, Yeah,” to the delight of the crowd which responded accordingly.

Speaking in Pidgin English, after the Vice President’s speech, Femi Kuti said, “Prof Osinbajo is my friend, he said he understands and he respects my view, but I have told him that I cannot support any political party because of my father (Fela Anikulapo-Kuti).

“He is my friend, you understand what I’m saying, he said he wanted to come to shrine and I am happy he did.”

Mr Kuti then went on to hug Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he made his way to the backstage of the podium.

Osinbajo is renowned for promoting Nigerian talents and selling Nigeria’s entertainment sector both locally and internationally.

Last summer in the United States, he canvassed Hollywood heavyweights including leading movie and entertainment companies like Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Lions Gate, IMAX Entertainment, Warner Bros, Walt Disney, BET International and even the National Association of Theater Owners to invest in Nigeria’s entertainment sector especially Nollywood.

Osinbajo also met with renowned film, music and entertainment industry, including Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface; New York-based Nigerian visual artist, musician, singer/songwriter, Laolu Senbanjo; CEO, Ebony Life TV, Mo Abudu, Chocolate City CEO, Audu Maikori; founder/CEO Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters; New York artist, Sesan Ogunro among others to project the future of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The Buhari administration also set up a working group on Creativity and Technology as part of the Industrial Competitiveness Council chaired by the Vice President. That council and the working group meets regularly including in the last week to being players in the private sector to help government develop policies for the sectors.