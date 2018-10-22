Dapo Abiodun's Emergence As Ogun State APC Gov. Candidate:Governor Amosun fingers Tinubu, Osoba as brains behind the "Fraud"

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has accused chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Aremo Segun Osoba of having a hand in the fraudulent APC governorship primaries that produced Dapo Abiodun as the Ogun state governorship candidate of the party.

The governor also accused the two former governors of Lagos and Ogun states respectively of working with the National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomole, to ensure that Abiodun remains 2019 governorship candidate of APC, having illegally concocted the fake governorship primary poll results presented to the National Working Committee of the party.

It would be recalled that two governorship primaries were conducted in Ogun state during the last nationwide APC primaries for which two governorship candidates emerged; the one conducted by Ibikunle Amosun’s caucus of APC produced the much touted Yewa/Awori – Ogun west candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, while that of Segun Osoba, saw Dapo Abiodun from Ijebu/Remo – Ogun east, emerge as the APC standard bearer for the 2019 general election.

Bringing up the allegations against the two party chieftains and the national chairman of APC on Monday shortly after swearing-in the new chief judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu at the State Executive Chamber in Abeokuta, Governor Amosun affirmed that the silence of the duo on the whole political imbroglio translates to the alleged involvement of them in the electoral fraud.

The visibly aggrieved governor, who later challenged the two national leaders of APC to come out from their shells and rebut the allegations, asked them to be courageous enough and tackle him directly instead of hiding behind a finger.

“The President (President Muhammadu Buhari) already knows there was no election in Ogun state. He knows that they just went to Lagos, write all results, and what they did is fraud. If the National Working Committee or the National Chairman said there was any election in Ogun state, it was all fraud. That is what I said.

“Mr President already knows, there was no election in Ogun state, other than the one we held. The issue of Chief Osoba and Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) and Co, what we said was that there was an indefinite silence from their end, and silence means consent. You can record me (telling the journalists that were present) and publish in your newspapers.

“We have not heard one word from any of them. Was there any election in Ogun State? Yes or No? They should come out and those that are hiding behind one finger, they cannot come out? People at this level should be courageous enough to take position, to come out, to come and tell us whether there was election.

“On Governorship, they (Osoba’s caucus) said they did it or not. The one that we had, there was live telecast, people even witnessed it and how come they are changing that again.

“They removed Leke Adewolu, Commissioner for Special Duties who is now vying for Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives and Mikail Kazeem, the incumbent House of Representatives member, representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode Federal Constituency. All of these are nothing but fraud”, the governor stated.