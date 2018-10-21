Crescent Varsity Lists Achievements At 10th Convocation 

Founder and Proprietor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, His Excellency Judge Bola Ajibola has highlighted some of the achievements of the 13-year old citadel of academic and moral excellence just as a total of 424 graduated from Colleges of Law(BACOLAW), Information and Communication Technology(CICOT),Natural and Applied Sciences(CONAS), Environmental Sciences(COES) as well as Arts, Social and Management Sciences (CASMAS).

Ajibola observed in his speech that "the atmosphere of learning and quality of of faculty has continued to ensure that our products compete with the best available anywhere in the world".

He thanked the Crescent Alumni Association and Crescent Parents'Forum for "working with us as partners in progress as the two associations had earlier donated a borehole and an ambulance respectively ahead of the tenth convocation.

Ajibola told the convocation that "since the first graduation, products of Crescent University had been doing us proud in employment, entrepreneurship and further studies", adding that graduates from Crescent have spread their tentacles across major sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Ajibola referred to the products of the university as a galaxy of stars shining forth for the entire world to see, stressing that "Our First Class is World Class" slogan has been tested the university's products in other universities' higher degrees around the world.

He said that the Bola Ajibola Scholarship for Academic and Moral Excellence instituted a few years back had produced brilliant students "whose education may be truncated due to lack of finance.

" I am glad that one of those beneficiaries has performed so exceedingly well as to be the best graduating student of today: Ayokunnumi Tiamiyu, congratulations", Ajibola concluded.

Speaking on the invitation of Judge Ajibola to motivate the graduating students, a first-class alumna, Rafiat Raji emphasised that she had been able to demystify what she referred to as delusion among her friends and colleagues who looked down on graduates from private universities by her outstanding performances in her Master's degree at Robert Gordon University,Scotland as well as in her corporate life.

She said those who think that private university certificate is cheap should contest that academically and professionally with graduates of the institution.

In her words, "if you allow anybody to downgrade your certificate because you graduated from a private university, that is your fault", noting that Crescent University had nurtured her to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with graduates from any university around the world.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, had unveiled that 30 students graduated with first class honours, 171 with second-class upper division, 156 with second-class lower division while 67 finished with third-class honours.

The university also graduated 17 students with Master's degree from Departments of Accounting,Mass Communication, Economics, Chemical Sciences and Banking and Finance.

The Proprietor's prizes for the best behaved male graduating student went to Salako Abdulmutallib while Arowona Islamiyyah clinched the proprietor's prize for the best behaved female graduating student.

The vice chancellor's prize for the best graduating student of the year went to Ayokunnumi Tiamiyyu from the Department of Microbiology as Ajibola Qudus Abass got the college prize for the best graduating student in Bola Ajibola College of Law.