Buhari condemns communal violence in Kasuwan Magani

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the communal violence in Kasuwan Magani in Kaduna State which claimed 55 lives.

The president disclosed this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians over misunderstandings that can be resolved peacefully is worrisome.

The President said: “No culture and religion support the disregard for the sanctity of life. Peaceful coexistence is necessary for the progress of any society and its well-being.’’

He further noted that without communal harmony, the environment for the conduct of “our everyday businesses would be impossible to achieve.”

The President notes that “violence cannot be an alternative to peace. On the contrary, reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction.

“Violence is an ill wind that blows nobody any good. Embracing peace is a necessity.’’

While commending the Kaduna state government for its rapid response to the crisis, Buhari however appealed to community leaders to engage in regular dialogue to curtail future reoccurrence.

Buhari further admonished the people to develop the spirit of tolerance and patience at all times.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, had earlier confirmed that the police had arrested 22 suspects in connection with the communal crisis that engulfed Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Thursday.

Abdul-Rahaman added that anti-riot and conventional policemen as well as a team of the state joint security operatives, Operation Yaki, despatched to the town had since restored normalcy.

According to him, he has also visited the town and engaged youth leaders, traditional and religious leaders in the efforts to stop the crisis and prevent its spread.

The CP said that the timely imposition of curfew by the Kaduna State Government also helped to douse tension in the area. End