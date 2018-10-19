Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader Seen In Kotel ( "Wailing Wall" ) In Jerusalem (photos +Video)

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has been spotted in Jerusalem. Kanu was spotted in Jerusalem on Friday praying.

In a video which surfaced online, the IPOB leader could be seen donning an Israeli outfit used for prayers while holding a book. Kanu was last seen in Nigeria on September 10, 2017 after some military men invaded his residence in Afaraukwu community in Abia State.

Confirming the video and pictures, a source closed to IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful but chose to be stated that “The video is true, Emma Powerful confirmed it to me.”

See Pictures & video:

