Crescent Varsity offers 2018 Valedictorian,Ayokunnumi,automatic employment 

Ahead of the D-day of the 10th Convocation and as part of the recognition for excellence, Crescent University, Abeokuta has offered the 2018 best graduating student,Ayokunnumi Tiamiyyu an automatic employment to lecture in the Department of Microbiology.

This was announced by the Proprietor, His Excellency Judge Bola Ajibola at the office of the vice chancellor in a meeting immediately after a special Jumaat Service of Friday 19th October, 2018 preceding the convocation proper.

In his words, Judge Ajibola announced that "you have been given an automatic employment in our university to lecture in our Department of Microbiology.When you go for your Master's and PhD, you will still be here to lecture,congratulations".

Talking about Tiamiyyu's scholarship that salvaged her university education, Judge Ajibola remarked that " it is not my own doing but the work of the Almighty Allah that our own scholar achieved this height", adding that that was the beginning of her greatness and better things to come.

Present at the meeting were the Vice Chancellor,Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, Registrar, Barr. Zakariyya Ajibola, University Bursar, Alhaji Jimoh Bankole,Dean BACOLAW, Prof Kassim Momodu, Head of Department of Mass Communication,Dr Kola Adesina, Director,ICTECH, dr Mohammed Dabiri, Deputy Registrar (Admissions),Mr Mutiu Lawal, the Public Relations Officer,Idris Katib and the valedictorian herself, Ayokunnumi Tiamiyyu.