General News | 19 October 2018 18:39 CET

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Congratulates Chief Femi Fani-Kayode On His 58th Birthday
Describes Him As A Selfless Patriot

By The Nigerian Voice
The former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on the ocassion of his 58th birthday celebration.

The former President in a congratulatory message to the PDP chieftain, extolled his rare virtues, including his inspirational contributions to journey of building a nation of our dreams. He prayed God to Bless, keep and protect him and his family.





By: Barnes,Dortmund-Germ

