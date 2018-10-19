Former President Goodluck Jonathan Congratulates Chief Femi Fani-Kayode On His 58th Birthday

General News | 19 October 2018 18:39 CET
Former President Goodluck Jonathan Congratulates Chief Femi Fani-Kayode On His 58th BirthdayDescribes Him As A Selfless Patriot
The former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on the ocassion of his 58th birthday celebration.
The former President in a congratulatory message to the PDP chieftain, extolled his rare virtues, including his inspirational contributions to journey of building a nation of our dreams. He prayed God to Bless, keep and protect him and his family.