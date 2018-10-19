TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 19 October 2018 08:42 CET

Oni Of Ife's New Queen (PHOTOS)

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has married a new wife, Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.

In one of his posts, the revered traditional ruler said he “waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.”

He wrote on his instagram:
I WAITED PATIENTLY UPON THE ALMIGHTY THE KING OF KINGS, HE EVENTUALLY DID IT IN THE MIDST OF MANY TRIALS.

SHILEKUNOLA, MORONKE, NAOMI; THE GREATEST ARSENAL YOU CAN APPLY ON THIS HIGHLY REVERED THRONE WITH MANY RULES AND REGULATIONS IN THE MIDST OF UNDILUTED TRADITION, HERITAGE AND CULTURE IS THE “FEAR OF GOD IN YOU”, WHICH IS THE BEGINNING OF YOUR WISDOM ON THIS THRONE OF ODUDUWA.

YOU ARE WELCOME HOME MY BEAUTIFUL AND ADORABLE QUEEN.

#OONIOFIFE #OTISESE
According to her website, the new Olori, named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi, “is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria.”


