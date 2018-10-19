Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) confirms human flesh Found in Chinese drugs

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has confirmed the receipt of a letter sent on Chinese Drugs reported to be made from human flesh.

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) earlier alerted the SON, National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC), Nigerian Customs Service on a Chinese drugs made with human flesh.

The Technical Assistant/Head, Public Relations of the organisation, Mr Bola Fashina, explained that his organisation is on the lookout for the products even though he explained it is the primary responsibilities of both NAFDAC and Customs Service.

Investigations revealed that the capsules were filled with powdered flesh from dead babies.

They were made in North Eastern China from babies whose bodies were chopped into small pieces and dried on stoves before being turned into powder.

Thousands of the drugs were first confiscated in South Korea in 2012.

However, according to NIA, “the South Korean Customs Service, on 30th September 2018 revealed that it has seized 2,751 Chinese drugs/capsules, containing human remains from foetus, infants and flesh imported into the country by some Chinese nationals.

“The manufacturers claims that the drugs/capsules can boost stamina, cure cancer, diabetes and some other terminal diseases.

“The capsules were smuggled in suitcases and through international mail.”

The agency revealed that South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety indicated that 18.7 billion viruses, including hepatitis B virus were found the capsules.

It stressed that the making of the human remain drugs and consuming them are crimes against humanity, which can also lead to serious health challenges.

NIA explained that it was monitoring the situation for detailed information.

“However, it is important for all relevant health regulatory agencies in Nigeria especially the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, NDLEA and SON to sensitize Nigerians of this development and warn them of the inherent dangers of patronizing drugs imported from China.

“The Customs Service, NIPOST and other mail delivery services should also step up monitoring of cargoes and packages with drugs imported into Nigeria.”

In 2011, Chinese officials launched investigations into the production of drugs made from dead fetuses.

The capsules were disguised as stamina boosters and some people believe them to be a panacea for disease.