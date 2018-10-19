2019 Election: Security Council foresees violence in Nigeria

The meeting of the National Security Council presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday raised security concern over post-election violence and stockpiling of weapons by desperate politicians across the country.

A statement issued by the Minister of Defence, retired Brig. Mansur Dan-Ali, after the meeting, which was held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said disgruntled elements were bent on taking laws into their hands at the slightest opportunity.

The minister said: “The meeting also discussed attempt to put pressure on electoral body by some notable personalities through demonstrations which was brought under control by combined efforts of security agencies to avoid being hijacked by hoodlums or armed bandits.

“Another area of security concern includes post-election violence, as desperate politicians may whip up ethno-religious sentiments to create security situation in the country.

“Also of concern is the proliferation and stockpiling of weapons by some disgruntled elements with a desire to take laws into their hands at the slightest opportunity.''

Dan-Ali said the meeting, however, recommended the deployment of security agencies to states for peaceful conduct of the elections.

He said the deployment would further douse the tension created by the outcome of the political parties' primaries and some desperate persons to sabotage the electoral process. He said the council called for “concerted efforts of all security agencies to ensure that 2019 elections are hitch free''.

The minister stated that the council stressed the need for continuous sensitisation of the public by National Orientation Agency (NOA) and regular meetings of relevant stakeholders including INEC, international/local observers and the media ahead of the elections.

