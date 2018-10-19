Anambra Building Collapse: Nine rescued, two still trapped

Two persons are currently trapped, while nine others have been rescued from the rubbles of a story building which collapsed in Anambra State in the early hours of today (Thursday).

According to a statement issued by the Police, the three-story building belonging to one Mr Avoyi Collins 'm' collapsed at Okpuno Otolo in Nnewi Local Government Area of the state at about 5:20 am.

Following a distress call from a vigilante group in Okpuno, patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Nnewi, Acp Nnanna Ama, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent looters from taking advantage of the situation to rob.

According to the police, with the help of other volunteers, the nine persons were rescued alive, while two others are still trapped.

The rescued victims were immediately rushed to the community health Center for medical examination.