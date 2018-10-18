Man, 35 defiles 3-year-old baby in Ogun

A 35-year-old man, Ayegunle Adekunle has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for defiling a 3-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect is a co-tenant with the parents of the victim at Ore-Meji Street, Oriokuta-Ota. The mother of the baby reported the matter at Onipanu Divisional headquarter in Ota.

The woman said she discovered blood stain in the pants of her daughter which raised her suspicion consequent upon which she removed the pants from the girl and further discovered that she was actually bleeding from her private part.

The woman said her daughter later narrated how the suspect lured her into his room and defiled her.

The Police Public Relations Office for Ogun State Police Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the matter is under investigation and the the baby has been taken to hospital for medical attention and report.

The PPRO said the suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime and he blamed the devil for his action.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu directed that the case be transferred to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.