‘I Bought My London Houses Long Before Becoming Anambra Governor’ – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, pushed back against media attacks linking him to houses that he owns in London.

Through his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, Obi said that he acquired one of the houses in London as far back as 1987 long before he became a governor of Anambra State.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Obienyem asserted that all the houses in question were duly declared by his principal to the relevant Nigerian authorities.

The clarification came amid online media reports that Obi claimed that he owned only a house in Onitsha in Anambra State.

But, Obienyem, who attributed the report to persons he described as Obi’s detractors where they claimed that he lied about owning houses in London, said: “During several media programmes, Mr. Peter Obi said Onitsha was the only place he owned a personal house in Nigeria.

“In an attempt to discredit him, some people are posting his London houses as the much-awaited evidence that he lied.

“First, let it be noted that the issue of having a personal house only in Onitsha is a matter of choice.

“If his lifestyle supports love for houses, Obi can afford to have houses in the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“As for his London houses, it might interest the public to note that he bought his first house in London in 1987. All the houses he owned in London were purchased before he became governor of Anambra State and were all duly declared,” he said.

The media aide therefore urged Nigerians and the international community “to disregard false stories being fabricated by detractors who are clutching at straws in their vain bid to demonise Mr. Obi, a proven performer and lover of the masses who is well known for his forthrightness and integrity.”