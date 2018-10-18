TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Health | 18 October 2018 16:25 CET

Buhari Signs White Paper that Bars Public Doctors from Owning Private Hospitals

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari has okayed the White Paper which among others barred Public Sector Medical Doctors (MBSS) from Owning Private Hospitals of their own.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Chris Ngige disclosed this Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting,.

He said a situation where a Medical Doctor in a Public Hospital comes to work once in a week but stays at his Private Hospital throughout the week can no longer be acceptable.

The White Paper Bars Public Sector Doctors from Owning Private Hospitals while still on the Payroll of the Government.


