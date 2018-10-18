Southern Coalition for Buhari 2019 inaugurated.

Southern Coalition for Buhari 2019, a group made up of Civil Society Groups, party loyalists, youth, gender activist, supporters and friends of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been inaugurated.

Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji and Engr Fidelis Nze, Co-Coordinators of the Coalition, announced this during the inauguration of Group in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Coalition, which has representatives of the various aforementioned groups from the 17 Southern States of the country, said its aim is to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and it's candidate, President Buhari in 2019.

They said the 17 state chapters of the Support Group, would be inaugurated before the end of October.

They described members of the coalition as a people with a common goal and destiny who are ready to ensure sustenance of good governance by collaborating with the visionary and pragmatic leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Without political distractions culminating from sentiments, prejudice and biased mind-sets, if we collectively encourage President Buhari to continue his good job, he will perform better’’, they said.

Odeyemi said as part of its campaign strategies, the coalition would render community social responsibility services to inspire the electorate to vote Mr President for another term.

Fidelis Nze on his part, urged the members of the coalition to see the assignment as a national one and a call for exhibition of excellence.

The group also said Nigerians need to be reminded, that the Buhari's administration had made the environment very conducive for the coalition to operate and convince Nigerians judging by these government visible achievements, saying that there were no strong opposition parties to cause distractions.

The group said part of its strategies, is the recruitment of thousands of young people, most of who are non partisan or card carrying members of any political party but who have signified their intentions, to work as the "Buhari Volunteers" across the Seventeen southern states, where they will engaged in door to door campaigns, for the re-election of President Buhari come 2019. While the group also join millions of Nigerians and the international communities to mourn the gruesome murder of ICRC aid worker, Hauwa Liman by the decimated but now very desperate Boko Haram terrorist group. The group call on all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religious creed to give maximum support to our Military especially the Nigerian Army in its final onslaught against the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The Coalition also pass a vote of confidence on Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Yusufu Buratai for the successful prosecution of the war against terrorism, insurgency and all other forms of threat to our corporate existence. The Coalition also caution and warn Nigerians and the International Community on the activities of some characters it refers to as Religious merchants, in their attempt to heat up the polity because of their inordinate political ambition for the 2019 elections.