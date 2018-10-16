Boko Haram: FG expresses shock, sadness over aid worker's killing despite appeals
The Federal Government has said it is shocked and saddened at the
killing of another aid worker by Boko Haram on Monday, despite the
actions taken by the government and the widespread appeal to save the
young woman.
In a statement issued in London on Monday, the Minister of Information
and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the killing as dastardly,
inhuman and ungodly, saying nothing can justify the shedding of the
blood of innocent people.
He commiserated with the family of the aid worker, and said the
Federal Government did all within its powers to save her life.
”It is very unfortunate that it has come to this. Before and after
the deadline issued by her abductors, the Federal Government did
everything any responsible government should do to save the aid
worker.
”As we have been doing since these young women were abducted, we kept
the line of negotiations open all through. In all the negotiations, we
acted in the best interest of the women and the country as a whole.
”We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the
recent killing of the first aid worker. However, we will keep the
negotiations open and continue to work to free the innocent women who
remain in the custody of their abductors,” the Minister said.
He thanked all the friendly governments that have continued to work
with Nigeria for the safe release of the abducted women, and the
clerics across religious lines who have been pleading for their
release.