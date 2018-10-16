Boko Haram: FG expresses shock, sadness over aid worker's killing despite appeals

The Federal Government has said it is shocked and saddened at the

killing of another aid worker by Boko Haram on Monday, despite the

actions taken by the government and the widespread appeal to save the

young woman.

In a statement issued in London on Monday, the Minister of Information

and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the killing as dastardly,

inhuman and ungodly, saying nothing can justify the shedding of the

blood of innocent people.

He commiserated with the family of the aid worker, and said the

Federal Government did all within its powers to save her life.

”It is very unfortunate that it has come to this. Before and after

the deadline issued by her abductors, the Federal Government did

everything any responsible government should do to save the aid

worker.

”As we have been doing since these young women were abducted, we kept

the line of negotiations open all through. In all the negotiations, we

acted in the best interest of the women and the country as a whole.

”We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the

recent killing of the first aid worker. However, we will keep the

negotiations open and continue to work to free the innocent women who

remain in the custody of their abductors,” the Minister said.

He thanked all the friendly governments that have continued to work

with Nigeria for the safe release of the abducted women, and the

clerics across religious lines who have been pleading for their

release.