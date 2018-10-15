Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL Rebukes Atiku, Peter Obi, predicts PDP failure in 2019

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has stated that it would not endorse Atiku/Obi candidacy for 2019. The group was reacting to the recent endorsement by the leadership of the movement for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB.

The National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard argued that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar cannot change the system of Nigeria.

He reminded the people of the region of all failed campaign promises since 1999. Richard however insisted that emergence of former Anambra State Governor as Atiku's running mate, even as a Vice President will not stop agitations in the South East and South South.

"I am not talking about PDP and APC, but I am talking about Atiku, his true colour will surface if he wins. Obi is not the kind of person who is bold enough to challenge Atiku's policy that might not favour our people. He is there to serve him.

Moreover, knowing Obi is from the East, the West and North will apply more voting strength to retain Buhari. "Therfore, I don't see Atiku winning".

The group said that the last thing it will do will be to support more years of northern rule. "If we are truly one Nigeria, they should have allowed Jonathan finish his tenure, now that there are people like Donald Duke and others coming out from the East, let the north support them to win and not our people becoming blind supporters, and followers without decision, do they have two heads". He said

It however stated that whether the Presidency or VP slot is zoned to the East will not end agitations for breakup.