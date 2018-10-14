Why Majourity of Bishops, Prophets, Sheiks & Others are in PDP & fully Atikulated

Interest on the other hand are basically categorized into two; Personal Interest and General interest. What sought of interest motivates you?

General interest is of two folds; Utilitarian benefit and egocentric or self-seeking seems-for-all benefit. Simply put, general interest motivated by selfish or selfless desires.

By this article, I do not intend to pitch tent with any political party but to practically relay my testimonies and experiences for overall general purpose and appraisal.

It is of common knowledge that in hope and reality of the forthcoming general election, the Nigeria political atmosphere is charged, hence all power brokers and business minded folks who gets what, when and how from politics are trading what they have with what they can get in the short or long run of all; that is triggered by ‘interest’.

I do not intend to go general but to limit my write up to the bane of religious leaders who are directly and/or indirectly carrying the banners and membership cards of one political party or the other, and overtly inducing their followers to follow such party notwithstanding what that political party ideology is and/or what they are known for.

In recent time, the churches and other religious institution seems saturated and overspirited. We have seen Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), so many Bishops, Pastors, Sheiks and Imams, to mention a few, issue prophesies, inciting their followers and claiming ‘God’ said this, God said that. Many would even put a curse behind the prophesy ‘if God had not sent him, let this happen’ in order to convince their teaming followers and would-be hypnotized public members that God indeed sent them. Many of such prophesies were abruptly cut off by none fulfillment and/or not coming to past, hence another ‘escape route’ explanation that ‘God’ has changed his mind. One of such instance is the Apostle that predicted PDP winning election in Ekiti and later explained that God changed his mind after his guess work failed as usual. This same apostle prophesied the death of Nasir El Rufai within seven days, El Rufai is still living after three years. This and many more aside the personal lives, dispositions and inclinations of many of these religious leaders.

Related facts as to the above mentioned scenario played out during Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s regime, where many of these large spiritual figures issued out fake prophesies and later covered up after the prophesy failed with the usual Slogan ‘God’ has changed his mind’. We do not know which of the G(g)ods that cannot visibly see tomorrow but keep changing mind on political issues and who becomes the leader. I intend not to mention names, but you know them all.

I have always understand that except a religious leader receives divine mandate to contest (The Spirit having assured him of winning) or wishes to contest out of his own volition, does God send pastors and all these religious leaders in full ministry another task of being a politician and/or an extension or affiliate of a political party? In my own cognitive knowledge, I do not think so. Since the church is filled up with all manners of people from several political parties and other backgrounds which should be understandable to all these religious leaders. In my belief, such involvement of religious leaders is motivated by canal mind, selfish interest and vain glory and I will explain why.

Churches of old that participated in politics have them burnt down and their leaders killed, their family members mutilated and governmental policies changed negativley against them; I won’t bother you with history. Many privileges are availed to (Nigerian) churches ranging from waver of taxes, freehand operation, respect and with almost overall privilege of their leaders to say and do as they wishes without being queried; because it is the belief that such utterances is divine. Aside the implications tendency of Religious institutions getting involved in murky politics, the Bible is the standard of all Christians; therefore, I would allude to the Holy Bible more than any other religious books.

A Christian means ‘Christ-like’ or someone who behaves and/or follows the teachings and doctrines of Jesus Christ. I would come back to this.

Before the advent of Christianity, the Jewish and Mosaic laws prevailed to set standard in ways God should be worshipped and/or reached by men. Throughout the time of the prophets, especially the ones whose teachings, writings and acts were canonized by Hebrew authorities, by all standards, the Prophets of then hears directly from God except some other prophets who uses magical powers to make things happen. Consequently, you would not be surprised that when the rulers and leaders of Israel and beyond hear from these real prophets, they tremble and atone if need be, because they knew God has spoken.

These Prophets as of old are not corrupted and inclined to tainted gifts or any gift God had not approve of and/or instructed them to receive. They live sacrificial life and not the extravagant lifestyle equivalent to the use of bodyguards, fleets of private jets, 3 million pounds of wrist watch e.t.c.

Examining the contents of the Old Testament of the Holy Bible which is Jewish laws and practice, it can be observed that from the canonicity of the Torah to the Pentateuch, to the Nebim, to the Hagiographer, to the canticles and others you cannot find the basic explanation and/or justification for the gifts many of the nowadays pastors and/or acclaimed men of God cum politicians receives from corruption detailed politicians.

Coming back to the New Testament and reason Christians are called Christians: By the standards set by Christ as pattern and mode of behavior of his followers, I am forced to ask the following poser questions:

In the entire new testament and detailed recorded life of Christ;

Did you read where Jesus Christ favoured a shepherd / follower than the other? Did you read where Jesus Christ pitched tent with a would-be leader against a leader? Did you read where Jesus Christ received illicit, corrupted or tainted gift from anyone? Did you read where Jesus Christ lived extravagant lifestyles at the expense of his followers? Did you read where Jesus Christ instructed you to curse your leaders and rebel against them? Did you read where Jesus Christ fights and curse his followers for not giving offering not to talk of tithe? Did you read where Jesus Christ foughts and cursed the political leaders and authorities of then? Did you read where Jesus Christ oppressed the poor and those in need? Have you seen where Jesus talks anyhow to his followers or people who are even his enemies? (remember his last words on the cross)

I have not read in favour of all the above questions as an act of Christ when he was alive, and I have not read where any of his apostles or desciples acted contrary, but some Bishops, Pastors and self-acclaimed religious leaders have read far beyond those acts, yet, they have failed to show us which part of the scripture shows justification for their conducts as a Christian.

The worse of all: because they are professed men of God, every other persons are daft and doomed, consequently, everyone must conform to whatever they say or do; the reason you must not question their misbehavior, right? Even when they sleep with your wife, impregnate your daughter, march on your head and purge your friend’s bowel with jilk chemical causing death, it is all from ‘God’, question them not. I make bold to say that a lot of religious leaders had destroyed more lives and destinies than can ever be imagined.

The Bible says, no authority comes into existence except from God. In many instances in the old testament, the prophets never at anytime rose up against the leader of the land by laying curses upon him and wishing he fails not to talk of Jesus Christ. Despite the stubbornness of king Pharao, God punished him all by Himself by stiffening his heart and making him perish. Despite the number of years spent in the wilderness by Moses to reach Egypt sequel to the instruction from God, it never went into his head to make him lay curses on King Pharaoh. You remember also, King Ahab, Jezebel and Prophet Isiah, Samuel etc. did they lay curses except God speak? The bible even commands us to pray for our leaders and pray for our enemies those examples are far from the books of Old Testament not to talk of the doctrine and teachings of Christ which is the modification of the law as contained in the new testament. Wouldn’t we ask, where do many of these self-acclaimed Christian men of God get their teachings from? As Christians (Christ-like), which of the conducts of many of the nowadays Pastors are in conformity with the teachings and doctrines of Jesus Christ?

As Bishops, Pastors, Imams or in any of your capacity as a religious leader, you are supposed to be the father of all. You do not use your church as platform to play politics. You should be neutral at all time while what you do is pray. You ought not to discriminate or wish that a leader fail, hence, your church members followers would be justified to pray that you fall from grace, fail and be displaced once your any of your conduct (words and actions) is not suiting to one, two or more of the members of your church or mosque. Remember no one had 100% acceptance, not even Jesus Christ Or Mohammed or any of such gentle refined and great religious leader I know. I hope you would have the picture of how it feels by wanting Buhari to fail when you are met with same issue in your church? You’ll lay curses on the ‘rebel’ followers as usual, right?

ON WHY MANY BISHOPS, PASTORS, IMAMS AND RELIGIOUS LEADERS ARE IN PDP

We cannot deny the past experiences of past regimes ranging several roles played by CAN, several Pastors, Bishops, Prophets, Sheiks, Imams and many more religious leaders who shared directly or indirectly from the national cake and never criticized the government but continuously prayed for the continuity and perpetuity of the government of those era notwithstanding the fact that the nation was destroyed beyond measure; all because several of huge tithes from stolen money rolled in, several donations from corrupt politicians were received and the spiritual businesses were booming at the expense of the masses; consequently, no cause for alarm. A Bishop even invoked the gate of hell against any person that would not allow his candidate / ‘ATM’ to win. But when God had not said, what can a man say? We knew the roles played by many of these religious leaders when Buhari was sick. They actually wants him dead.

Just as there is luck and grace on anything a man sets outs to do, I belief many of these religious leaders were favoured to receive same luck and grace. They grow big and great not because they are Christians or Moslem not because they are better, not because they are holier or worthy than others, but because luck and grace smiled on their hardwork and business-inclined minds and actions. Hence, just like a hardworking successful businessman, lawyer, contractor, politician e.t.c. who received grace and luck, they also made made it big and are well known. Their bigness or success in their chosen career should not make you think all of them are Christians not to talk as being taken as ‘God’. By their fruits, you shall know them.

The recent happenings in the church ranging from several outbursts from CAN, several outbursts and fake prophesies from several religious leaders against the leader of the land to several visitations, permutations and endorsement of politicians by pastors, Bishops, Prophets, Sheiks, Imams etc of politicians as candidate of their choice is overtly made; this is because, ever since Buhari came on board, it hasn’t been business as usual, there is no rain of dollars, there is no illicit visitations, no free money, the national vault is locked, no more fleets of private jets, and there are no more bogus tithes, offering and gifts, hence, the Government of the land is wicked, selfish, judgmental, harsh and must be removed or he dies.

Some of these Bishop, prophets, pastors and Sheiks recently visited an ‘herbalist’ on behalf of an allegedly corrupt politician. We learnt thereafter there were rains of dollars as gifts in return. For how long will we continue to serve these slave masters who turned many of our countrymen to beggars over what belongs to them?

MY ANALOGY

If your great grandfather inherited wealth, and your grandfather inherited the wealth from your great grandfather, if your grandfather squandered the wealth and could not bequeath any wealth to your father who in turn is now trying all he could as he uses his old age to tirelessly work in order to build up another wealth for you and your children, such father also took appropriate steps to further strengthen the family by laying foundations to the effect that no one in the family line would ever be able to squander the wealth once gotten all over, would you not be patient with such father? Won’t you sacrifice with him? Won’t you pray for him and wish him well? Wouldn’t you corporate with him to build a better time together? Would you consistently be wailing of hunger and suffering without showing some understanding and playing a part? Would you be among the persons saying ‘my father is wicked when you know he is trying all he could?

President Buhari is the father God had given this nation at this moment, we may need to do to him all required of good sons or daughters than rant.

MY CONVISION:

As a nation, we are no longer where we used to be on the following national issues:

Infrastructural development Foreign Policy Corruption reduction Economy growth and development (internal and External) Security Power Judicial Uprightness / Justice System

Great nations are strengthened and made great on the strength of the above governmental policies cutting across-board.

I make bold to say at all time that all the above listed point of governance and many more had tremendously improved under President Buhari’s regime. Look inward, assess President Buhari ‘s regime and compare same with the past regimes. By personality, president Buhari is selfless, others are selfish. There is a vast of difference within their respective governmental policies that takes more than ordinary eyes to see and which also takes more than ordinary brains to comprehend.

We may be hungry, we may not have enough to eat, but this hunger is a fast and a sacrifice for our future and the future of our children of the great time to come. Nothing good comes easy, as everything great must be come great sacrifices. Kindly note, that I am also hungry and I am sacrificing with you.

Since many of these religious leaders had failed in their roles as father of all, their pockets is number one, yet they claim to love us, can’t Nigerians see?

Atiku had once ruled this country, We knew how himself and his master now turned new wife ruled same. It is safe to say that no change under Atiku could be better than this change under President Buhari, except we chose to return to Egypt by continuously being an un-enduring / complaintful ‘Israelites’.

We still have the children of those who said ‘Free Barabas the great thief and crucified Jesus Christ’ amongst us. We must becareful of what they incite us to do.

The jackals, hyenas, vultures are regrouping; they want to take our future away, may they never succeed.

The Holy book says, search diligently for the all and hold on tight to the one that is the truth.

May God save us from the claws of the selfish religious leaders. And may Nigeria succeed.

Richarmond O. Natha-Alade is a legal Practitioner at Sun Natha-Alade & Partners (SNATHAP)

[email protected] www.snathap.com