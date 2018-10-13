Afenifere vows to work with PDP presidential candidates, commends Atiku over Obi,

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has commended the choice of Peter Obi as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for the 2019 presidential elections, noting that Obi would complement the presidential candidate on the issue of restructuring of the country.

Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, in his reaction to Obi’s nomination on Friday, said Atiku must have weighed the decision before selecting the former governor and businessman.

He said, “Our strongest issue is restructuring of Nigeria and Peter Obi is from a zone that has signed on with us on restructuring. We expect him to complement his principal, who has talked so much about restructuring.

“This is the strongest plank on which they are standing; clearly, we are pleased that we have a team that would listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the majority of Nigerians.

“Atiku is a suave and strategic politician; he must have considered the pros and cons before making his choice and he must have made an informed choice.”