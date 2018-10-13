Why I chose Peter Obi as running mate — Atiku

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Friday evening explained why he chose former Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

“Mr. Obi’s choice,” said Otunba (Engr.) Gbenga Daniel, Director General, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO), “was largely influenced by his youthfulness, vast knowledge of global and local economics as well as being a financial expert, all experience which Nigeria is in great need at this point in time.

“This ticket will be able to steer our nation back on the path of progress, economic prosperity and unity.”

Born 19th July, 1961, Peter Obi attended the Christ the King College, Onitsha and later proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.

He is also a graduate of several international and national institutions such as the Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School, London School of Economics, Columbia Business School, Institute of Management, Switzerland, Kellogg Graduate School, Oxford University and Cambridge University.

In public service, he has led various divisions some of which includes: Member, Presidential Economic Management Team; Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum; Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, and the Governor of Anambra State.

Peter Obi is an astute professional who has laid his footprints across the corporate world. He was the Chairman, Board of Security and Exchange Commission (SEC); former Chairman, Fidelity Bank PLC; former Chairman, Guardian Express Mortgage Bank; former Chairman, Future Views Securities; former Chairman, Paymaster Nigeria; former Chairman, Next International Nigeria; former Director, Guardian Express Bank PLC; former Director, Chams Nigeria PLC; former Director, Emerging Capital: former Director, Card Centre PLC.

He is a member of the British Institute of Directors (IOD), Nigerian Chartered Institute of Bankers and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).