Christoffel Blinden Mission donates materials to Osun Govt for use by children with low vision 

An International Non-governmental Organization, Christoffel Blinden Mission (CBM) International has donated some equipment to Osun State government for the treatment of children with low vision

The equipments were presented to the state government through the Osun State Ministry of Health in Osogbo, the state capital. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mr Kayode Adegoke received the equipments on behalf of Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Usamotu.

The CBM cluster Coordinator of the Seeing is Believing (SiB) program for Oyo,Osun and Ogun States, Mr Clement Obayi said the donation was as part of the intervention to help the children with low vision to attain their full potential in life.

He said the equipment would be useful for children below 14 years across the 30 local government areas in Osun State.

Clement said the Seeing is Believing program is a flagship program of Standard Chartered Bank. Other donors for the program are in a consortium of CBM international and Brien Holden Vision Institute (BHVI)

He said the group has also establish Low Vision Clinics in 2 selected facilities in Osun State and urged parents of the affected children to take full advantage of the programme.

Representing the National SiB Advisor on Pediatric Low Vision and Refraction, Dr Godwin Ovenseri urged parents to enroll their wards to partake and benefit from the treatment.

The Executive Director of Community Advancement Initiative for Self Reliance, Mrs Eni Ayeni who is the Implementing partner for the Seeing is Believing Program in Osun State said adequate awareness would be created in all nooks and crannies of the state on the benefits of the programme