Overland Aircraft Destroyed By Fire At The Local Wing Of Lagos Airport

A Nigerian local airline, "Overland Airways" may have lost a plane to yet to be ascertained fire incident at the local wing of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

A source at the airport told The Nigerian Voice that the fire incident happened while the aircraft was being serviced at the tarmac of Murtala Muhammed Airport (MM1), Lagos. The tragic accident started at about 10:30 am when the Airport fire trucks were seen battling to contain the fire.

Though details of the incident is still sketchy, it was learnt that other planes being maintained around the same proximity were affected.