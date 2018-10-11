Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s Reaction To Obasanjo’s Meeting With Atiku Abubakar

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the meeting between ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and some top clergymen.

Recall that Obasanjo had met with Atiku and the founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Also at the meeting was Bishop Mattew Kukah and Sheikh Ahmed Gumi.

Reacting to the meeting, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “Today Baba OBJ, Bishop David Oyedepo, Baba Ayo Adebanjo, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Sheik Abubakar Gumi and a host of other leaders endorsed @Atiku for the Presidency and rejected @MBuhari.

Femi Fani-Kayode ✔@realFFK

