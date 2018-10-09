Crescent Varsity Greets Alaafin Of Oyo At 80

The management of Crescent University, Abeokuta has paid a courtesy visit to its Chancellor,His Imperial Majesty,Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo to congratulate him ahead of his 80th birthday.

A 3-man delegation comprising the Vice Chancellor,Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, Registrar,Barr. Zakariyya Ajibola and the Public Relations Officer, Mr Idris Katib visited His Imperial Majesty in his palace in Oyo to deliver the greetings of the institution's proprietor, His Excellency, Prince Bola Ajibola.

The 10th convocation of Crescent University which was originally to happen on the 13th October,2018 was specifically shifted to Saturday 20th October,2018 to give room for a full participation of the university as an honour to its chancellor.

Welcoming the team, Oba Adeyemi lauded Prince Bola Ajibola's contributions to the education sector and also renewed his commitment to the growth of Crescent University.Having been involved in lifting more than ten universities, the Alaafin said he would ensure the upliftment of the university during his tenure as chancellor.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila delivered the goodwill message of the Proprietor,Prince Bola Ajibola and the entire university staff and students to wish Alaafin a happy birthday in advance while also handing over programme of the 10th convocation of Crescent University,Abeokuta.

The Chancellor, Oba Adeyemi will chair the 10th convocation while the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Alhaji (Dr) Riliwanu Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi will also be in attendance.

Three personalities namely Alhaji Sakariyau Babalola, President,Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria(MUSWEN), Prof. A.B.O. Soboyejo of the Ohio State University,Columbus,Ohio,United States of America and Mr Abbey Onas,Group Managing Director, ZGM Investment Group of Companies,Lagos will be honoured with Doctor of Science honoris causa in Business Administration, Biology and Business Administration respectively.