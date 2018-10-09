Police discover another 419 shrine in Osun

A dreaded 419 shrined discovered by Police detectives in Osogbo, Osun state capital has been destroyed and one person was arrested at the shine.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr Fimihan Adeoye said the shrine was being used for organised crime by fraudsters.

CP Adeoye who led the operation told The Nigerian Voice that police detectives are on the trail of other members of the gang that escaped arrest.

The police boss assured that other fraudsters that escaped would be apprehended. He warned Nigerians to always be wary of fraudsters.

The suspect, Oyegbile Durojaye confessed that the shrine was set up to dupe people on the pretext of helping them overcome their problems.