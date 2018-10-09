Former Delta Governor In Closed Door Meeting With Buhari

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the immediate governor of Delta State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Delta South senatorial candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, had visited President Muhammadu Buhari, to discuss way forward for the party.

The Delta South senatorial candidate also discussed the likelihood of the party’s candidates emerging in all the states of the federation, revealing that the party is working round the clock to ensure that Buhari wins Delta in the 2019 presidential election.

He said aside the party in the state working to enthrone President Buhari, the party was also doing all in its powers to see that the party candidatures also win landslide.

The astute Delta politician who took to his twitter handle, @eeuofficial, tweeted: “It was a pleasure meeting with our President @MBuhari to discuss @APCNigeria’s chances of winning all positions at the 2019 general elections in all the states of the federation. We are working assiduously for his success and that of our great party in Delta State by God’s grace”.