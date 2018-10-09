IGP Suleiman Abba (Rtd.) Prays Dangerous Prayers/curses on APC leaders

Suleiman Abba, the former Inspector General of Police on Monday unleashed a blistering attack on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former police boss rained several curses on the leaders for being screened out of the Jigawa Central Senatorial District. He said the leaders were woefully unprepared for the primaries.

“The prayer is this: ‘Almighty God, any person copying you and your power should not be in the headqaurters of this APC. Almighty God, if there is already one, you know what to do so that you don’t allow him continue copying you. Almighty God, any person claiming to be an officer of the APC, if he will not work with the vision and mission of the APC, Almighty God, don’t allow him to use the demon style of destroying.”

“You are all aware that a list was released where I was duly cleared and another list was released delisting my name. This is not time for too much talk; this is time for prayers and I want you to join me in this prayer.