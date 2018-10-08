Osun PDP chieftain, Ogunbiyi congratulates Atiku on PDP presidential ticket

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi has congratulated former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Ismail Afolabi in Osogbo, Dr Ogunbiyi said the National Convention of the party was not only hitch free and credible, but also produced a presidential candidate with a burning passion for emancipation of Nigeria.

The PDP stalwart who was the deputy chairman of Hospitality Committee at the convention and Osun State Coordinator of Atiku Campaign Organisation, also acknowledged the party delegates across the federation and thumped up for Osun delegation over the success of the convention.

The PDP chief lauded other contestants in the race including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Senator Jonah Jang, Senator David Mark, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Dr. Ahmed Datti, former Governor Sule Lamido, Mr. Taminu Turaki and former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa.

He declared that the contestants were eminently qualified to lead the nation and praised them for their resolutions to work for the success of the party in the general election.

According to him, "Today, I am very happy. I bless God for the success of the National Convention and presidential primary election of our great party. I want to congratulate the entire Nigerians because this is the beginning of a new dawn. I am happy PDP eventually got together and we are able to do free and fair presidential primaries against all odds. We have proved again and showcase to the whole world that we have rebranded. What they saw at the primary is what PDP is going to represent when we take over government next year."

"I congratulate all the contestants who are eminently qualified to lead the nation and of course, I congratulate the ultimate winner of the election, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the leadership of the party, our able chairman; Prince Uche Secondous, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; the chairman of the convention, all committees and units members, security operatives and everyone that worked assiduously to showcase to the whole world that our party is not just the biggest party in Africa but also the most organised."

"Congratulations to the PDP family and all Nigerians. The conduct of the election was superb. We delivered on the expectations of the world. There was no single incidence of violence recorded. Not even one disagreement. The conduct of our great party at the primary is a confirmation to the whole world and Nigerians that PDP is ready to give good leadership and deliver dividend of democracy." Ogunbiyi said.

Ogunbiyi said "The February 2019 presidential election would be a straight contest between His Excellence Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammad Buhari, the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress and with Atiku's capacity, competence and strength of character, the PDP has gotten it right and set for an unstoppable march to victory in February 2019."