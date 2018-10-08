UNDP Chiefs Commission Ngom Community School Buildings, Present Social Fund Support Cheque to the Community

The UNDP Administrator, Mr. Achim Steiner and the UN OCHA Emergency Relief Coordinator Humanitarian Chief, Mr. Mark Lowcock has Saturday commissioned 3 blocks of 3 classrooms as part of Pilot Integrated Multi Sector Approach for Early Recovery in the North East of Nigeria at Ngom Community School premises to support education sector of the recovery and livelihood aspect of the over 300 households/families of returnee IDPs with over 25,000 displaced people.

While jointly cutting tape to commission the blocks of classrooms at Ngom community of Mafa LGA of Borno state, the UNDP Administrator, Mr. Steiner and UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Lowcock said there was need for governments at all levels, development and humanitarian partners to join forces to support the crisis affected people in the north east of Nigeria.

The UN Chiefs also urged the benefitting community to make proper use of the social fund cheque that the UN supported the community with to improve in their livelihoods by way of carrying out any social project or programme that will benefit the entire community collectively.

The United Nations humanitarian and development chiefs noted that in an effort to synergize with the relevant partners in joining forces to support crisis affected people in northeast Nigeria, UN presented a blueprint in recovery band livelihood for the affected criss north east of Nigeria to encourage the state and federal governments in the north east to support the recovery and livelihood programmes.

Mr. Achim noted that the community will be supported with social fund facility which is of two types, the first is a loan or credit facility aspect meant for individuals as soft loan to empower and boost youths and women businesses to make them self reliant.

The other social fund facility aspect is meant for the community collective development projects like roads, culverts, boreholes, generating sets, fuelling, wells, lubricants, services, repairs, etc.

The UN Chiefs finally presented a social fund cheque to the community through the Village Head or Community Leader of Ngom Community, Alhaji Baba Bulama during the commissioning ceremony at the Primary/Secondary Schools, Ngom.