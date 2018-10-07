IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR CONGRATULATES ISIGUZO AS HE EMERGES NUJ PRESIDENT

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has congratulated Deacon Chris Isiguzo on his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Prince Madumere described Deacon Isiguzo’s victory as well deserving having proven himself as a professional journalist with sterling leadership qualities, traits, which he considered the strength on which his colleagues voted.

While calling on NUJ President to help strengthen the profession of journalism in the country, he also charged him to interface with relevant organizations so as to improve the welfare and living standard of the practitioners, including protecting them from undue harassment and intimidation.

Uche Onwuchekwa is the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media