Bayelsa court sentences policeman to death For Extrajudicial killing:

A Bayelsa state High Court VII sitting in Yenagoa on Friday sentenced Cpl. Vincent Olama to death by hanging for extrajudicial killing.

In his judgment, Justice Nayai Aganaba said Olama was found guilty of killing 17-year-old, Innocent Kokorifa, in Okaka, Yenagoa, on August 18, 2016.

Aganaba said the prosecution called 10 witnesses and produced 16 exhibits while the defence only had one witness, who happened to be the accused.

Aganaba, said, “It is unfortunate that I can only pronounce the sentence prescribed by law.

“I wish I had the discretion to do otherwise. However, that discretion rests with the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State.

“I am only left with the compulsion to pronounce the sentence prescribed by law. I hope that the person with the discretion would look at the circumstance of this case and do the needful.

“I hereby pronounce my sentence. My sentence upon you is that you shall hang on the neck until you die (sic). May the Lord have mercy on your soul.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convict hails from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa. (NAN)