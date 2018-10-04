Imo Apc Stakeholders, Aspirants Unaware Of Re-run Primary Elections, Says It’s Fraud

The All Progressives Congress Stakeholders have raised alarm over alleged appointment of a new committee led by Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau to re-conduct already held primary elections in the State, including governorship election, where Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma came first followed by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere with the Governor’s son in-law Uche Nwosu at the rear.

According to a press release signed by the Chairman of the group, Chief Hillary Eke and its State Organising Secretary, Dr. Clement Anozie, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), Minister of Interior, is at present, in the United States of America.

The group wondered the motif behind such a deceitful move where even the stakeholders of the party, its aspirants and the members are not notified of the purported re-scheduling, describing it as suspicious and smack of irregularities.

The group revealed that the purported primary election allegedly slated to hold on Friday, October 5, 2018, is shrouded in fraud.

They said that it is worrisome to note that the unknown persons in the guise of committee came into the State with Governor Okorocha.

In their resolution, they submitted; “We are never part of this fraud as the Aspirants, Stakeholders and the entire APC members were never notified of any re-scheduling, which ought to have been the first step should such ever be considered as option.”

They also accused Governor Okorocha of hatching a grand plan to cause disaffection in the party with a view to destroying ‘our great party’, alleging that he has eloped to SDP with few of his supporters.