HERDSMEN KILLINGS: BUHARI HAS LOST LEGITIMACY TO GOVERN NIGERIA:

A prominent Non Governmental organisation- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has carpeted the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for willful dereliction of her constitutionally stipulated primary duty of providing security to lives and property of Nigerians by allowing the serial unleashing of bloodcuddling violence on Nigerians by armed fulani herdsmen who enjoy protection from arrest, prosecution and judicial sanctions..

HURIWA accused the Presidency of allowing over 6000 innocent people to be killed by armed fulani herdsmen and has refused against all rational calls to declare the armed Fulani killer gangs as terrorists order comprehensive military operations to wipe off the treacherous terrir armed Fulani herdsmen.

HURIWA said the incessant and provocative massacres by armed Fulani marauders of members of divergent Christian farming communities in the North Central State of Plateau including the invasion of the University of Jos, Bauchi Road Hostel by military uniforms' wearing well armed Fulani herdsmen shows that the various acts of coordinated attacks may have been planned over time even as the perpetrators seemed prepared and well equipped before embarking on the dare -devil violent attacks of several farming communities in Plateau State including the State capital. HURIWA declared as a crime against humanity the massacre of students of University of jos by armed fulani herdsmen right inside the Jos metropolis without the armed security forces arresting the killers and bringing them to justice and to take justice to them.Besides, the Rights group stated that the serial killings of unarmed civilians by suspected armed fulani hoodlums whilst the Plateau State governor Mr. Simon Lalong saunters in and out of the Presidency in Abuja without displaying courageous leadership by raising objections to the willful failures of the Federal government of President Muhammad Buhari to stem the ugly tides of bloody violence, unambiguously shows that the Plateau State Governor has overstayed his welcome and should immediatelly be impeached without further delay by the Plateau State House of Assembly to enable the people of Plateau State to elect a competent and courageous governor who will defend them in good and trying periods.

In a statement to the media in reaction to the spate of violent attacks by armed fulani herdsmen in Jos Plateau state, HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) condemned the failure once again of the the Presidency and the Hausa/Fulani dominated internal security team to ochestrate the proscription of Nigeria's most notorious terror organisation which is providing back up and motivation for the armed Fulani killer gangs known as the Miyetti Allah cattle owners Association.

HURIWA accused Buhari of cosying up to the MIYETTI Allah cattle owners Association and for pampering them even when there are evidences beyond the shadows of empirical doubts to link this group to the activities of the armed killer gangs affiliated to armed Fulani herdsmen.

HURIWA stated thus: " The Constitution recognises that Sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom GOVERNMENT THROUGH THE 1999 CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA DERIVES ALL POWERS AND AUTHORITY JUST AS THE SECURITY AND WELFARE OF THE PEOPLE SHALL BE THE PRIMARY PURPOSE OF GOVERNMENT as unambiguously stated in section 14 (2) (a) & ((b). The activities of the killer gangsters from the armed Fulani herdsmen supported by Miyetti Allah cattle owners Association and backed by the Presidency have become the greatest threat to the survival of constitutional democracy and the President has persistently breached the clear provisions of the grund norm which confers legitimacy to the position and title of President and commander-in-chief of armed forces of Nigeria which he holds in trust for the peiple of Nigeria, it goes without any contradiction that Muhammadu Buhari has lost all the constitutional legitimacy of the Presidency of Nigeria and is occupying that position extra-legally. He should be impeached. You can't exercise constitutional legitimacy when your administration watches conspiratorially as the kinsmen of the holder of the current office of President watches and does nothing whereas thousands of Nigerians are despatched to the early graves and these killers are roaming freely and even addressing media conferences and appearing on prime time television news interviews. Buhari as far as the constitution is concerned has lost his legitimacy and is therefore not exercising his powers legitimately. The National Assembly must re-convene now and kickstart his removal from office or else the Country may snowball into a civil conflagration".

HURIWA recalled that no fewer than 13 Berom natives have been killed by armed Fulani gunmen in overnight attacks on Jol village in Riyom Local Council of Plateau State.The council’s Management Committee Chairman, Emmanuel Danboyi Jugu, who confirmed the incidennt in Jos, stated that the violence was hatched on Tuesday night. He added that the victims had been mass buried.“Ten persons, including women and children, have been given mass burial. Three other bodies have just been discovered,” he said.

HURIWA has also urged the authority of the Nigerisn military to stop the ongoing verbal exchanges against perceived elders of Plateau State and embark on surgical operations to degrade, decimate and destroy the armed Fulani killer gangs creating spectacular unrests in Plateau State and prosecute the sponsors such as the Miyetti Allah cattle owners Association. The Army should stop chasing shadows but should prevent the further attacks by armed fulani herdsmen.

HURIWA recalled the Army hierarchy as stating that: "the actions or inactions of the elders can be classified as one of the contributory sources that has rather emboldened the youths to maim and kill innocent passers-by at their whims and caprices.“Human dignity has lost its value on the Plateau. The troops of OPSH like all service personnel are officially detailed to the state to perform the duties they swore on oath.”

HURIWA Quoted the Chief Of Army Staff as regretting that the soldiers who had been peacekeepers were fast becoming victims of the internal strife. just as the Rights group credited the Army chief as saying that: “It is evident that there exist armed ethnic militia groups sponsored or supported by some elite and elders who deploy the misguided youths into committing the worst of heinous crimes. There is certainly no constitutional provision that allows civilians to bear fire arms but their possession has become a well sort-out vocation here on the Plateau,".

HURIWA called on the security forces to secure the lives of students and civilians just as it condemned the violence unleashed on the University of jos by armed fulani herdsmen.