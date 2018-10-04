BUA heads for England after Stan Chart Cup Victory

LAGOS – OCTOBER 4, 2018 : BUA Titans, the football team of BUA Group on Monday October 1, emerged champions at the 2018 Standard Chartered corporate Cup Nigeria – a five-a-side football tournament hosted by Standard Chartered Bank in Lagos, Nigeria in partnership with Liverpool FC of England.

By this victory, the team which defeated Plus Petroleum 2:1 after a penalty shootout in the finals of the competition will proceed on a fully paid trip to AnfieldStadium, England in November 2018. The victory also marked the first time BUA Group will win the tournament.

Speaking after the game, O’tega Ogra, the Group Head, Group Head Corporate Communications at BUA Group expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the tournament and thanked the organizers for the opportunity awarded the various corporate organizations that participated in the competition.

According to him, “We have always been playing in this tournament for some time now. Last year we won the silver cup, in 2014 we also won the silver cup, in 2016 we were knocked out in the quarterfinals and now we are champions.

“The players have shown great commitment, resilience and team spirit on the field of play and with this kind of enthusiasm we have, no doubt that they will excel in future competitions”. Ogra said.

Details of the expense paid trip to England includes an exclusive tour to the LFC stadium and museum, training sessions with LFC coaches, watching a live match in Anfield stadium and interacting with legends of Liverpool Football Club. Other organization that participated in the tournament include: Amni Petroleum, Pal Pension, Oando, Aiteo, Axexela and ORH Energy.