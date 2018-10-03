Ambode Concedes Defeat In Lagos APC Primary

Today, our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) had her primary elections in Lagos state, it was a keen contest between myself and my competitor, Mr Jide Sanwo-olu.

As usual in any political competition, especially one where all contestants are ably skilled and qualified, the contest was filled with intrigues and strategies of innumerable moves and counter moves. It was a contest of competitors, not a battle of enemies.

Members of our Party have spoken, they have said loud and clear that at this time, Sanwo-olu is the person they want to represent us all in the forth coming general elections in 2019.

This brings to an end the primary elections. We now have to fuse together as one, to forge ahead in unity of purpose to ensure that our state does not fall into the hands of the other parties whose stock in trade is corruption and/or incompetence.

I would follow in the tradition of our party, and footstep of my great predecessor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, who despite not having his way during the 2015 primaries, still went ahead to give me his 100% support. I would also be at the fore front in the support of my erudite brother, Babajide Sanwo-olu.

I am hereby directing that all Ambode support group structures be collapsed into the Sanwo-olu structure, which i believe would in time also be collapsed into the overall APC campaign structure.

I thank the people of Lagos State for giving me the opportunity to have led in the past 4 years. There have been lessons learnt and insights gained.

I thank the party leaders both at state and federal level, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Muhammadu buhari for their leadership roles in the party.

Because "Eko o baje" , that was why "itesiwaju Eko je wa logun", now let's all go out there as one inseparable broom and "Sanwo Eko".

Akinwunmi Ambode

Governor Lagos state