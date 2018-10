LAGOS: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a governorship aspirant of thoe All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of the state, at ward c, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

Olanrewaju Yahaya, the electoral officer announced that Sanwo-Olu polled 960 votes ahead of the governor who secured just four votes.i