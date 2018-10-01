APC Borno Declares Professor Babagana Umara Zulum as Winner of Governorship Primaries

The former State Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, RRR, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has been returned and declared the winner of Borno State APC Governorship primary election which was held Sunday night at the El Kanem Warriors Sport Center Maiduguri.

Announcing the outcome of the indirect primary election Monday which was adopted by the Borno State Chapter of the APC ruling party and subsequently endorsed by both the National Working Committee NWC and the Governorship Aspirants, the Chairman of the Borno State APC Electoral Committee, Hon. Ahmad El Marzuq said that they conducted the election under the supervision of INEC officials oversight said both the State and national APC Secretariat's through the State APC Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori gave the electoral committee a list of 4,888 delegates/voters that were screened or accredited for the Governorship primaries.

According to him, out of the 4,888 delegates that were accredited and participated in the said Governorship primary election, a total of 317 votes were counted as invalid and out of the total valid votes of 4,571 cast, the former National Assembly Liaison Officer to the President and 2003 PDP Governorship Flag Bearer, Matawalle Kashim Ibrahim Imam got 20 ‬votes, the one time MMC Chairman, BOSHA Member, House of Representatives Member and 2007 CPC Governorship Flag Bearer, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri scored 1 ‬vote.

The current Ambassador to People's Republic of China, 1999 PDP Governorship Flag Bearer and former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Borno state, ‪Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda - got 1 ‬vote, Alhaji Mohammed Attom Maigira also got 1 ‬vote and the current Federal Director of Finance, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa scored 114 ‬votes.

Others include the 2003 PDP Governorship Aspirant, one time MMC Chairman and Chairman Eleme Petrochemical Company Limited, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Hon. Gambo Lawan got 2 ‬votes, a businessman, Alhaji Umar Alkali alias NASCO did not get any vote.

Similarly, a retired civil servant with the Borno Civil Service who is also the Borno State Chairman, IDPs Resettlement Committee, Alhaji Mohammed Abba Jato had no vote, former Minority Leader, House of Representatives and 2011 PDP Governorship Aspirant, Hon. Mohammed Umara ‪Kumalia had no vote and one time Rector, Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri and former State Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, RRR, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum scored 4,432‬ votes to emerge the winner of the election.

Hon. El Marzuq added that out of the total number of 4,888 votes cast, 317 votes were invalid at the end of the Governorship primary election making only a total of 4,571 votes were valid and out of the 4,571 valid votes, Professor Umara got 4,432 votes to be retuned and declared the winner of the election haven received the highest votes to defeat his second opponent, Idris Mamman Durkwa who got 114 votes.

However, it will be recalled that between early morning and evening of Sunday, the election proper day which resulted in the delay in the commencement of the primary election, 10 out of the 21 screened Borno governorship Aspirants decided to withdraw for Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Those that withdrew from the race include

1. Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan

2. Senator Baba kaka Bashir Garbai

3. Senator Abubakar Kyari

4. Mohammed Makinta QS

5. Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal

6. Adamu Alhaji Lawan Zaufanjiba

7. Alhaji Mai Modu sheriff

8. Hon. Babagana Tijani Banki

9. Mohammed Aba Liman and

10. Mustapha Fannarambe

While those that contested along with Professor Babagana Umara Zulum include :

1. Idris Mamman Durkwa

2. Attom Magina Mohammed

3. Gambo Lawan and

4. Alhaji Umar Alkali Nasco

5. Hon. M. Umara Kumalia

6. Alhaji M. Abba Jato

And those that abstained from the APC governorship primary election for one reason or the other include:

1. Matawwalle Kashim Imam

2. Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri

3. Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda

4. Alhaji Mohammed J. Maijama'a

The Borno state APC Electoral Committee Members include

1. Ahmad EL- Marzuq Chairman

2. Malam Abdulkadir Secretary

3. Salihu Baba Ahmed member

4. Hon. Biodun Omoleye member

5. Rt. Hon. Adeywmi Kudorgi member

6. Garba N. DanZaria member

7. Oyinvivi Onowe Kenvil member

8. Maiturare Ahmed member