APC Set to Postpone Lagos Primary Again For ‘Security’ Reasons

The Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries scheduled for Monday may likely be postponed by the National leadership of the party, Per Second News gathered Sunday night.

The rescheduled primary, according to a credible source at the party headquarters, is crucial to the survival of the party as its rank and file are seething with anger over the feud between the governor and some party leaders in the state.

The party leadership are citing security reasons for the shift in date, according to preliminary details obtained by this newspaper from a meeting being held at this time in Abuja.

” The party is at a point of unmanageable rebellion and the grenades are about to explode; if we refuse to take critical decisions now, we will have missed the huge opportunity to save our party in Lagos, a party chieftain at the meeting told Per Second News.

Per Second News learnt that the decision will likely be reached after the meeting tonight.

” Security situation obtaining in the state might cause a reschedule, said another source familiar with the matter late Sunday night.

