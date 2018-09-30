Madumere Emerges Owerri Zone consensus guber Aspirant

The leadership of All Progressives Congress, Imo State popularly known as the Coalition group led by Dr. Hillary Eke, rising from a meeting, this evening at the Senator Osita Izunso’s country home in Oru-West Local Government area of Imo State, unanimously adopted His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, as the consensus governorship candidate from Owerri zone.

However, the party also looked at the area of avoiding aspirants with baggage and other areas that boarder on integrity, acceptability and capacity.

The APC leaders took the decision after serious considerations of the pedigree of the array of aspirants from the zone.

Adopting a democratic procedure, the selection was done through a voting process where Chairmen of the party drawn from 9 local government areas of the State participated. At the second session, 10 State Executive members voted. Among the Coalition aspirants involved in the election process were Prince Eze Madumere, Jude Ejiogu and Commodore Peter Gbujie (rtd).

Among the party Chairmen, 6 of them from Ikeduru, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Mbaitoli, Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu and Ngor Okpala local government areas of the State voted for Prince Madumere. In the same manner, Sir Jude Ejiogu scored 2 votes from Owerri North and Owerri west Local Government areas. Meanwhile, Commodore Peter Gbujie scored 1 vote from Owerri Municipal Council.

During the second session of the election, which involved 9 members of the State Officers drawn from Owerri zone, Prince Madumere scored 8 votes out of 9 while Sir Ejiogu socred 1. Chief Clement Anozie popularly known as Omeremba was the Coordinator of the electioneering process. Among members of State Exco that voted were Canice Amadi, barr. Charles Mbakwe, Chief ACB Nkwopara, Barr. Charles Jaja. Others were Ukaegbu, Onyekachi, Mrs. Nwigwe, Elagamba. However, Dr. Hilary Eke did not vote. Barr. Chima Anozie was also found around Osita Izunaso’s resident for an undisclosed reason.

Meanwhile Hope Uzodinma emerged Orlu zone consensus governorship aspirant.