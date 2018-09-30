PDP Govship Aspirant Call for Cancellation of Borno Govship Primaries, Describes it as Illegal.. Threatens to Drag the Party to Court

One of the Borno state PDP 2019 Gubernatorial Aspirants, Alhaji Kyari Abba Bukar has opted out and called for the cancellation of the purported Governorship primary election that was held on Sunday in Maiduguri .

He also described the PDP Governorship Primaries in Borno state as illegal and a contempt of court as Maiduguri High Court had passed judgement on a case filed against Zanna Mustapha Gaddama to henceforth stop parading himself as the State Chairman of the PDP Borno state, following an alleged inconclusive party Congress where the said Zanna Gaddama was returned and declared winner of the party Congress but stopped by a High Court in Maiduguri.

Addressing journalists Sunday night at his residence immediately after returning from the venue of the parallel Governorship Primaries where himself and Barrister Mohammed Wakil, a former Minister of State for Power and former Member of House of Representatives operate a parallel party Secretariat along circular road Maiduguri, he said the entire conduct of the PDP Governorship primary election was a violation of court order.

Abba added that the constitution of an electoral committee for the Governorship Primaries must come from the national headquarters or Secretariat of the party and to comprise of 5 members whose list or names will be sent to the Aspirants.

Similarly, he said by the rules of the game and constitution of the party, the list of delegates to participate in the Governorship Primaries must come from the national secretariat and accompanied by the list of the appointed electoral committee that will conduct the said election.

Kyari also faulted the INEC officials for not complying with the High Court order or judgement and follow the due process of conduct of the Governorship Primaries as provided by the law.

He further blamed the PDP State Electoral Committee presently in Maiduguri of not complying with the court order and accused them of creating a rift between the Aspirants instead of fusing their heads together and carry out a smooth, free, fair and credible primaries as a party.

The PDP Governorship aspirant however threatened to drag the party and all those involved in the alleged illegal conduct of the PDP Governorship Primaries in Borno state for violating court order, party constitution and rule of law.

He also said that as a law abiding citizen he will not associate himself with illegality and contempt of Court in his quest to clinch ticket to govern his people but prepare to start on a clean slate.

According to him, INEC has rather aided and abetted the violation of court order while suggesting that the national secretariat could also have engineered a reconciliation between the warring PDP state. Chairmen instead of fuelling the interim crisis.

Bukar therefore prayed that unless the national secretariat constitute a 5 man electoral committee, releases a comprehensive list of delegates for the said governorship Primaries, send same list to the Governorship aspirants and a congress is held in the state comprising of the Aspirants, security agencies and the electoral committee on how to Conduct a smooth, free , fair and credible election as provided by the party constitution, the PDP Governorship Primaries in Borno state is illegal, an outright contempt of court and violation of party constitution which should be. Corrected before conducting the Primaries.