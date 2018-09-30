Mohammed Imam Emerges Borno PDP 2019 Gubernatorial Candidate

The former ANPP State Chairman of Borno state, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali Imam has finally emerged the Borno state PDP 2019 Governorship Flag Bearer having scored 2,785 to defeat his closest opponent Kyari Abba Bukar who scored 52 votes.

While the third aspirant, a former Minister of State for Power and former Member of House of Representatives, Barrister Mohammed Wakil came third with 20 votes out of the total votes cast of 2857 held at Forshams Town Hall Maiduguri on Sunday under tight security provided by men and officers of the Nigerian Police.

The Returning Officer of the PDP Borno state Governorship primary election who is also the Chairman, PDP Borno state Governorship Primaries Electoral Committee, Chief Barrister Gebon Timothy Kataps said the committee was given a list of 3035 delegates by the State PDP Secretariat through the State Chairman, Zanna Mustapha Gaddama and the committee accredited/screened 2866 delegates out of the total 3035 delegates.

He added that by the powers confined on him as the returning officer of the 2019 Borno state PDP Governorship election primary election, Mohammed Alkali Imam has been returned and declared winner of the election having scored the highest votes of 2785 votes out of the total votes of 2857 cast